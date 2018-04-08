Two-car crash results in fatality on Highway 285

Colorado State Patrol is investigating a two-car crash that resulted in a fatality on Highway 285, north of Nathrop.

The crash happened around 9:25 a.m. Sunday morning, when a sedan was traveling southbound on Highway 285, near milepost 143. State patrol said the car drifted across the road to the northbound shoulder when the driver "over-corrected" and slid back towards the southbound lane.

An SUV was traveling northbound, when the driver veered toward the southbound lane to avoid collision, state patrol said.

This is when the sedan collided with the front side of the SUV in the southbound lane. According to CSP, the driver of the sedan was pronounced dead on scene, she was later identified as 23-year old Alissa McClintock of Buena Vista.

State patrol said there was also a 1-year old girl in the back of the sedan, she was transported to a hospital, and was found to have no injuries.

The driver of the SUV was identified as 61-year old Jane Foy of Durango, she was transported to a local hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.