CC women's lacrosse bests Chapman University 18-8

Annie DeFrino set the school record for career goals and helped the Colorado College women’s lacrosse team strengthen its bid for an at-large berth to the NCAA Tournament with a convincing 18-8 victory at Chapman University on Saturday afternoon.

DeFrino wasted no time setting the record, scoring career goal No. 181 on a free-position shot 30 seconds into the game to break the record she shared with Cassie Abel (2002-05) and Mary Everett (1992-2000) for less than 24 hours.

CC’s senior attacker finished with three goals and an assist as the Tigers improved to 11-3 with their fifth consecutive win.

Senior attacker Steph Kelly factored in half of Colorado College’s scoring output, notching three goals and setting up six others.

Sophomore attacker Eva King produced three goals and an assist, while sophomore midfielder Lauren Pejza also recorded a hat trick after scoring twice during the final 5:13.

The Tigers took command of the game by scoring six consecutive goals during the first half.

After Demi Segura cut CC’s lead in half a little more than five minutes into the game, Kelly set up strikes by King, DeFrino and junior attacker Nikki Blair to ignite the pivotal outburst.

Kelly, junior midfielder Ellie Meyer and Pejza added goals for Colorado College before Leah Donnelly put the Panthers on the board for the second time with the first of her three tallies.

The Tigers scored four of the next five goals to build a 12-3 lead after 30 minutes, and took their first 10-point lead when sophomore midfielder Avery Melville scored a free-position goal 34 seconds into the second half.

The Panthers trimmed their deficit to eight when they scored twice in a span of 52 seconds early in the second half, but each time Colorado College answered with goals if its own to keep the hosts at bay.

King, Meyer and Melville recorded three caused turnovers apiece for CC, which held an opponent to fewer than 10 goals for the fourth time this season.

Kelly produced a game-high 11 draw controls, while King, Melville and sophomore defender Lexi Brilliant all grabbed a team-high three ground balls.

As a team, the Tigers won 20 of 28 draw controls and built a 40-20 advantage in total shots.

Freshman Alena Stern, made one save during her 30 minutes in goal, improved to 10-2. Senior Zoe Frolik stopped six shots during the second half.

Michaela Lopez added two goals and an assist for the Panthers.

Lucy Schwartz and Shelby Thompson led Chapman’s defensive effort with five caused turnovers apiece.

Freshman Taylor Hextrum made 11 saves for the Panthers, who dropped to 3-9.

Colorado College is idle until Thursday, April 19, when the Tigers continue their stretch of six straight road games at Cabrini College in Radnor, Pa.