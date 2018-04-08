Quantcast

Colorado Springs Airport celebrates new flight destinations - KOAA.com | Continuous News | Colorado Springs and Pueblo

Colorado Springs Airport celebrates new flight destinations

Posted: Updated:
COLORADO SPRINGS -

The Colorado Springs Airport has added three new destinations to their repertoire.

A ceremonial ribbon cutting event was hosted to welcome the three new nonstop routes. 

The airport tweeted that it has been a busy weekend 

Frontier Airlines is now offering nonstop flights to Atlanta, Minneapolis-Saint Paul, and Seattle.

That's not all, starting Monday, San Antonio will be added to the list.

Download the KOAA News 5 App iOS/iPhone here and for Android here.

WEATHER
Drive the Doppler
More Weather
Powered by Frankly

© KOAA.com 2018, KOAA.com
A CORDILLERA COMMUNICATIONS Station
All rights reserved
Privacy Policy, | Terms of Service, and Ad Choices

Can't find something?