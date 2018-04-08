Colorado Springs Airport celebrates new flight destinations

The Colorado Springs Airport has added three new destinations to their repertoire.

A ceremonial ribbon cutting event was hosted to welcome the three new nonstop routes.

The airport tweeted that it has been a busy weekend

Frontier Airlines is now offering nonstop flights to Atlanta, Minneapolis-Saint Paul, and Seattle.

The COS emoji is celebrating 3 new flights! Atlanta, Minneapolis-Saint Paul, and Seattle are now offered through @FlyFrontier. Our nonstop to San Antonio begins tomorrow! @ATLairport @mspairport @SeaTacAirport @SATairport pic.twitter.com/rLjepRjduZ — CO Springs Airport (@COSAirport) April 8, 2018

That's not all, starting Monday, San Antonio will be added to the list.