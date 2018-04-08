Sunday Evening Weather: Isolated Showers, Cooler Tomorrow

Tonight's Forecast:

Windy and mild early this evening. Gusts over 20 mph until they eventually ease up overnight. There will be a few areas of showers, but they will be very isolated. Temperatures tonight fall into the 30's.

COLORADO SPRINGS: Low - 34, High - 53. Winds improve overnight. Very isolated showers. Cooler for Monday.

PUEBLO: Low - 36, High - 58. Winds ease up tonight. Mainly dry. Cooler tomorrow.

CANON CITY: Low - 35, High - 59. Improving winds and mainly dry tonight. Cooler Monday.

WOODLAND PARK: Low - 26, High - 45. Very isolated showers with improving winds. Cooler temperatures for Monday.

TRI-LAKES: Low - 20's, High - Near 50. Mainly dry with improving winds. Cooler for tomorrow.

PLAINS: Low - 30's, High - Near 60. Isolated showers with improving winds. Monday will be cooler.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: Low - 30's, High - 50's. Mainly dry as winds ease overnight. Cooler temperatures for tomorrow.

WEEK AHEAD: Cooler air for Monday with highs in the 50's for most. Clouds increase with a small chance for a stray shower. Winds will not be as strong. An upper level ridge will bring warm and windy conditions to our area for the middle part of the week. Temperatures warm into the 70's for most areas Tuesday through Thursday. Wednesday looks to be the warmest day with some 80's for the warmest locations. A system will pass to our north missing which means we'll miss out on any moisture, but we will have some gusty winds. They increase during the later part of Wednesday and stay strong for Thursday and Friday with gusts potentially near or over 50 mph at times. With dry conditions, warm temperatures, and strong winds fire danger will be very high! A front moves through late Thursday to cool things off for the end of the week.