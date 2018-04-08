Quantcast

Dog found wandering in Parker - KOAA.com | Continuous News | Colorado Springs and Pueblo

Dog found wandering in Parker

Posted: Updated:
PARKER -

South Metro Fire Rescue posted a photo of a dog found wandering around Sunday. 

A community member found this four-legged pup in Parker and dropped him off at Firehouse 41 for safe keeping.

The Fire Department says they aren't recruiting any dogs right now, so he was taken to the Parker Police Department for shelter until his owners are found. 

If you have any information or know his owners, please contact the Parker Police Department. 

Download the KOAA News 5 App iOS/iPhone here and for Android here.

WEATHER
Drive the Doppler
More Weather
Powered by Frankly

© KOAA.com 2018, KOAA.com
A CORDILLERA COMMUNICATIONS Station
All rights reserved
Privacy Policy, | Terms of Service, and Ad Choices

Can't find something?