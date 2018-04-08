Dog found wandering in Parker

South Metro Fire Rescue posted a photo of a dog found wandering around Sunday.
A community member found this four-legged pup in Parker and dropped him off at Firehouse 41 for safe keeping.
The Fire Department says they aren't recruiting any dogs right now, so he was taken to the Parker Police Department for shelter until his owners are found.
If you have any information or know his owners, please contact the Parker Police Department.
Fort Carson has confirmed there is a fire burning on the civilian shooting range.
Fort Carson has confirmed there is a fire burning on the civilian shooting range.
A 2.7 magnitude earthquake was recorded in the mountains of Colorado early Saturday. The quake occurred about 18 miles north of Glenwood Springs.
A 2.7 magnitude earthquake was recorded in the mountains of Colorado early Saturday. The quake occurred about 18 miles north of Glenwood Springs.
Canadians have been moved to tears as they learn the identities of 15 people killed when a semi-trailer slammed into a bus carrying a youth hockey team in the country's west.
Canadians have been moved to tears as they learn the identities of 15 people killed when a semi-trailer slammed into a bus carrying a youth hockey team in the country's west.
A legal team has petitioned the U.S. Supreme Court to hear its claim that Louisiana prosecutors withheld evidence for a murder trial that ended in a guilty verdict against an intellectually disabled teenager accused of killing a pizza deliveryman.
A legal team has petitioned the U.S. Supreme Court to hear its claim that Louisiana prosecutors withheld evidence for a murder trial that ended in a guilty verdict against an intellectually disabled teenager accused of killing a pizza deliveryman.