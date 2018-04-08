Quantcast

Fire burning at Fort Carson civilian shooting range

Written By Tyler Dumas
FORT CARSON -

Fort Carson has confirmed there is a fire burning at the Cheyenne Mountain Shooting Complex.

This is near gate 20 on the mountain post.

Southbound I-25 near Fountain is closed due to the fire. State Patrol says there is no estimated time of reopening. 

Fort Carson said crews are currently working to put out the fire.

News 5 will update this story once we obtain more information.

