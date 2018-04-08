Fire burning at Fort Carson civilian shooting range

A 2.7 magnitude earthquake was recorded in the mountains of Colorado early Saturday. The quake occurred about 18 miles north of Glenwood Springs.
Canadians have been moved to tears as they learn the identities of 15 people killed when a semi-trailer slammed into a bus carrying a youth hockey team in the country's west.
A legal team has petitioned the U.S. Supreme Court to hear its claim that Louisiana prosecutors withheld evidence for a murder trial that ended in a guilty verdict against an intellectually disabled teenager accused of killing a pizza deliveryman.
Four people have died in a northeastern Colorado crash involving a semi-truck.
