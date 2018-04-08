Fire burning at Fort Carson civilian shooting range

Fort Carson has confirmed there is a fire burning at the Cheyenne Mountain Shooting Complex.

This is near gate 20 on the mountain post.

Southbound I-25 near Fountain is closed due to the fire. State Patrol says there is no estimated time of reopening.

Fort Carson said crews are currently working to put out the fire.

