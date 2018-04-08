Quantcast

Fire at Cheyenne Mountain Shooting Complex 75 percent contained

Written By Tyler Dumas
FORT CARSON -


A grass fire burning at the Cheyenne Mountain Shooting Complex on Fort Carson was sparked by gunfire down range Sunday, officials said.

A Fort Carson spokesperson updated the fire is 75 percent contained and has burned 2,800 acres as of Sunday night. Eight departments are providing mutual aid for the blaze, where 40 percent containment was achieved by late Sunday afternoon. 

This fire is near Gate 20 on Mountain Post, and prompted major closures on I-25 for nearly an hour and a half. CDOT says I-25 was reopened a little before 4:30 p.m., but delays are still expected.

A pre-evacuation notice was given for 10-20 homes and businesses west of the highway, by Gate 19 off exit 128, this has also since been lifted.

According to Fort Carson, changing winds created some difficulty for firefighters in getting ahead of the fire. The area is filled with grass, brush and trees.

The range is a civilian and military range, but officials have not commented on if it was a civilian or military who sparked the blaze. 

There are no structures threatened and no reported injuries at this time. 

