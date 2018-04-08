Fire at Cheyenne Mountain Shooting Complex 40 percent contained

A fire burning at the Cheyenne Mountain Shooting Complex on Fort Carson was sparked by gunfire down range Sunday, officials said.
A Fort Carson official said the fire is now 40 percent contained and has burned 700 plus acres. Eight departments are providing mutual aid for the blaze.
This fire is near Gate 20 on Mountain Post, and prompted major closures on I-25 for nearly an hour and a half. CDOT says I-25 was reopened a little before 4:30 p.m. but delays are still expected.
Open I-25 in Fountain area (mm132) after closure b/c wildfire & smoke— CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) April 8, 2018
A pre-evacuation notice was given for 10-20 homes and businesses west of the highway, by Gate 19 off exit 128, this has also since been lifted.
According to Fort Carson, changing winds created some difficulty for firefighters in getting ahead of the fire. The area is filled with grass, brush and trees.
The range is a civilian and military range, but officials have not commented on if it was a civilian or military who sparked the blaze.
There are no structures threatened and no reported injuries at this time.
A 2.7 magnitude earthquake was recorded in the mountains of Colorado early Saturday. The quake occurred about 18 miles north of Glenwood Springs.
Canadians have been moved to tears as they learn the identities of 15 people killed when a semi-trailer slammed into a bus carrying a youth hockey team in the country's west.
A legal team has petitioned the U.S. Supreme Court to hear its claim that Louisiana prosecutors withheld evidence for a murder trial that ended in a guilty verdict against an intellectually disabled teenager accused of killing a pizza deliveryman.
Four people have died in a northeastern Colorado crash involving a semi-truck.