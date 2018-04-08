Fire at Cheyenne Mountain Shooting Complex 40 percent contained



A fire burning at the Cheyenne Mountain Shooting Complex on Fort Carson was sparked by gunfire down range Sunday, officials said.

A Fort Carson official said the fire is now 40 percent contained and has burned 700 plus acres. Eight departments are providing mutual aid for the blaze.

This fire is near Gate 20 on Mountain Post, and prompted major closures on I-25 for nearly an hour and a half. CDOT says I-25 was reopened a little before 4:30 p.m. but delays are still expected.

Open I-25 in Fountain area (mm132) after closure b/c wildfire & smoke — CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) April 8, 2018

A pre-evacuation notice was given for 10-20 homes and businesses west of the highway, by Gate 19 off exit 128, this has also since been lifted.

According to Fort Carson, changing winds created some difficulty for firefighters in getting ahead of the fire. The area is filled with grass, brush and trees.

The range is a civilian and military range, but officials have not commented on if it was a civilian or military who sparked the blaze.

There are no structures threatened and no reported injuries at this time.