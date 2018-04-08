Anonymous donor funds replacement for Focus on the Forest Truck

Focus on the Forest received a generous gift, which could help the group get back to cleaning up forests

After a crash damaged a truck and the compactorr belonging to the non-profit group Focus on the Forest, an anonymous donor is helping the group out.

'I mean after the crash and after we lost that equipment it was devastating we didn't know what we were going to do,' said Shawn Nielsen, one of the founders of the non-profit.

Nielsen says the donor also helped fund the axle and brake repairs to the compactor.

Still, Nielsen is working with local law enforcement and insurance to get the compactor up and running again so they can get back to cleaning up local forests.

'Just absolute amazement that somebody would go through that to help us,' said Nielsen, 'we're going to keep doing it and we were going to keep carrying on but we didn't know what we were going to do and he came out of nowhere and said hey I'm gonna help you get this done so you can get back to work.'