Ride service for kids launches in Colorado

A new service has launched in the Denver metro area that may just be the solution for busy parents who struggle with getting everyone where they need to go.

HopSkipDrive, a service currently running in California, is Colorado's first-ever ride service for kids. The service is currently available in most of Southern California, as well as the San Francisco Bay area. The expansion into Colorado is the company's first market outside of California.

Since launching three years ago, the company said they have delivered hundreds of thousands of rides.

The company was started by three working moms with a Colorado connection. Co-founder and CEO Joanna McFarland grew up in Denver.

“Denver has changed since I grew up here, and with the incredible innovations around school choice many Denver families face daily challenges getting kids to and from their schools and after-school activities," said McFarland. "Other ride sharing services are not allowed to service any passengers under 18 by themselves, so I’m thrilled that we are expanding to my own hometown to help families here the way we’ve helped thousands of families in California."

The company said they offer safe, convenient, and dependable rides for kids. The service features real-time monitoring, experienced drivers, and the highest industry safety standards, according to the company. "Our drivers don't just rush off to their next pickup, they follow customized instructions and adhere to the strictest safety standards," said CEO McFarland.

Denver area families can now schedule rides for kids ages six and older, online or through the HopSkipDrive app. Once a ride is matched to a driver, parents receive a picture and bio to share with their kids. Parents also receive notifications at pickup and drop-off, a personalized secret code word for the rider, and live monitoring throughout the ride.

HopSkipDrive rides start at $15, and can be as low as $6 if multiple families decide to use the service to carpool. The app for the service features a fare price estimator as well.

HopSkipDrive is currently available to families whose rides originate in the following communities: Belcaro, Bonnie Brae, Capitol Hill, Cherry Creek, Congress Park, Country Club, Curtis Park, Five Points, Golden Triangle, Harvey Park, Highlands, Hilltop, Krisana Park, LoDo, Lowry, Montclair, Park Hill, Platte Park, Regis, RiNo, Sloan’s Lake, Stapleton, Sunnyside, University Park, Uptown, Washington Park and Whittier.

The company said they plan to expand to Colorado Springs and Boulder within a few months.

To learn more about the company and the services they offer, visit their site here: www.hopskipdrive.com