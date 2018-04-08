Quantcast

Armed robbery at Fireside Apartments on Springs east side

Written By Tyler Dumas
COLORADO SPRINGS -

Around 9 p.m. Saturday night, Colorado Springs Police officers responded to the Fireside Apartments at 640 N. Murray Blvd. on the Springs east side.

The initial call to police suggested a victim had been shot in a hallway of the apartment complex. Police said when they arrived, they discovered a victim had been robbed but not shot.

According to the victim, he was walking to a friend's apartment when he was approached by a white male and a black male. The two men demanded cash from the victim.

A fight ensued between the victim and two suspects, and during the scuffle one of the suspects discharged a firearm. No one was struck by the bullet.

After the gun was fired, the suspects fled the area on foot.

A K9 unit was brought in to track the suspects. One individual was contacted and detained, but was released a short time later.

The investigation is ongoing.

  • 2.7 magnitude earthquake recorded near Glenwood Springs

    Saturday, April 7 2018 5:10 PM EDT2018-04-07 21:10:00 GMT

    A 2.7 magnitude earthquake was recorded in the mountains of Colorado early Saturday. The quake occurred about 18 miles north of Glenwood Springs. 

  • Lawyers: Prosecutors withheld evidence of teen's innocence

    Saturday, April 7 2018 11:51 AM EDT2018-04-07 15:51:15 GMT

    A legal team has petitioned the U.S. Supreme Court to hear its claim that Louisiana prosecutors withheld evidence for a murder trial that ended in a guilty verdict against an intellectually disabled teenager accused of killing a pizza deliveryman. 

  • Uber driver scams rider, gives himself $76 tip

    Saturday, April 7 2018 9:21 AM EDT2018-04-07 13:21:17 GMT

    What should have been a $36 Uber ride from Ybor City to Brandon ended up costing a Florida woman $281 and her cell phone.

