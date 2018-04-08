Armed robbery at Fireside Apartments on Springs east side

Around 9 p.m. Saturday night, Colorado Springs Police officers responded to the Fireside Apartments at 640 N. Murray Blvd. on the Springs east side.

The initial call to police suggested a victim had been shot in a hallway of the apartment complex. Police said when they arrived, they discovered a victim had been robbed but not shot.

According to the victim, he was walking to a friend's apartment when he was approached by a white male and a black male. The two men demanded cash from the victim.

A fight ensued between the victim and two suspects, and during the scuffle one of the suspects discharged a firearm. No one was struck by the bullet.

After the gun was fired, the suspects fled the area on foot.

A K9 unit was brought in to track the suspects. One individual was contacted and detained, but was released a short time later.

The investigation is ongoing.