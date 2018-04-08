Death toll in Canadian hockey team bus crash rises to 15

Canadians have been moved to tears as they learn the identities of 15 people killed when a semi-trailer slammed into a bus carrying a youth hockey team in the country's west.

The crash sent shock waves through the team's small hometown. The bus was driving the Humboldt Broncos hockey team to a crucial playoff game Friday against the Nipawin Hawks.

The league's president, Bill Chow, says "the worst nightmare has happened," as his eyes welled up with tears.

The Broncos are a close-knit team from the small city of Humboldt, Saskatchewan, which has a population of about 6,000. Since the horrific accident many have gathered at the community center at the hockey arena. A vigil is scheduled for Sunday night.