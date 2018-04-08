Sunday Morning Weather: Warmer, Mainly Dry

A 2.7 magnitude earthquake was recorded in the mountains of Colorado early Saturday. The quake occurred about 18 miles north of Glenwood Springs.
A legal team has petitioned the U.S. Supreme Court to hear its claim that Louisiana prosecutors withheld evidence for a murder trial that ended in a guilty verdict against an intellectually disabled teenager accused of killing a pizza deliveryman.
U.S. President Donald Trump has expressed condolences for the 14 people killed when a truck collided with a bus carrying a junior hockey team in western Canada.
A South Carolina congressman has pulled out his own loaded handgun during a meeting with constituents to make a point that guns are dangerous only in the hands of criminals.
