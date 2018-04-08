Sunday Morning Weather: Warmer, Isolated Showers

Today's Forecast:

A warmer day overall with highs in the 60's. We'll have the chance for very isolated showers this morning and another chance this evening and early tonight. These will be few and far between with many areas staying on the dry side. Winds will be on the breezy side with gusts over 20 mph at times. Those will be mainly from the west and northwest.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High - 63; Low - 34. Very isolated showers early this morning, more sunshine this afternoon.

PUEBLO: High - 68; Low - 35. Isolated morning showers, brighter pm.

CANON CITY: High - 66; Low - 35. Few morning showers, then drier and brighter this afternoon.

WOODLAND PARK: High - 51; Low - 26. Minor shower activity this morning. Breezy winds and a milder day.

TRI-LAKES: High - 50's; Low - 30's. Isolated morning showers. Breezy winds and areas of pm sun.

PLAINS: High - 60's; Low - 30's. Isolated showers and breezy winds. Temperatures will be warmer.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High - 60's; Low - 30's. Isolated showers. Milder temperatures and breezy winds.

THE WEEK AHEAD:

A few showers early tonight, especially for areas of the plains. Lows will be in the 30's. A cooler day to start the work and school week with highs in the 50's to low 60's. Clouds will be increasing along I-25 with the chance for a stray shower around Pikes Peak. A upper level ridge takes over for the middle part of the week and will allow for much warmer temperatures. Highs will be in the 60's and 70's Tuesday, warming into the 70's and even low 80's for the warmest areas on Wednesday and Thursday. Skies will be mainly sunny. Winds get gusty by Thursday as a system passes to our north. Those winds will likely lead to very high fire danger. A cold front will drop temperatures back into the 50's and low 60's for Friday as winds stay strong.