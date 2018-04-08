Avalanche clinch playoff berth with 5-2 win

The Colorado Avalanche are headed back to the playoffs after defeating the St. Louis Blues in regulation 5-2 Saturday night.

A quick goal in the first from Sam Girard set the tone for the entire game with Tyson Barrie and Nathan MacKinnon following suit in the 2nd to shoot the lead to 3-1 heading into the third.

A quick goal in the first from Sam Girard set the tone for the entire game with Tyson Barrie and Nathan MacKinnon following suit in the 2nd to shoot the lead to 3-1 heading into the third.

From there it was all about the empty net goals. Pulling their goalie with 4:30 left in the final period of play, the Blues tried to capitalize but Gabriel Landeskog and Matt Nieto had the edge pushing the lead to 5-2.

So the Avalanche are back in the playoffs but will face a tough test right from the start. The Nashville Predators come calling, a team that claimed 117 points in 2018 and the President's Trophy in the process. Yes this will be tough, but this Avalanche team has proven that they can do the impossible and I firmly believe they can give the Predators a series.

