Air Force baseball sweeps SDSU in Saturday doubleheader

Air Force baseball (14-16, 7-7 MW) swept San Diego State (20-11, 7-6 MW) in a Mountain West doubleheader Saturday afternoon at Falcon Field. The Falcons won game one 2-0 and rallied to take game two 12-7.

In game one, seniors Nick Biancalana (3-1) and Ryan Holloway combined to toss a five-hit shutout. Biancalana worked 5.1 innings in the start, scattering four hits, while striking out four for the win. Holloway allowed one hit over 3.2 shutout innings for the save.

The Falcons handed SDSU starting pitcher Garrett Hill (6-1) his first loss of the season.

Air Force got on the scoreboard in the second inning on first baseman Nic Ready’s solo home run. An RBI-single by second baseman Colby Brown scored third baseman Jacob Booker in the third inning.

The Falcons out-hit the Aztecs 10-5. Ready, Drew Wiss and Booker had two hits each to lead Air Force.

Five Aztecs had base hits. Centerfielder Julian Escobedo had a hit and drew two walks.

In game two, Air Force rallied back to the 12-7 win. After just having come back from a 5-1 deficit to tie the game up with four runs in the sixth, the Falcons allowed a pair of home runs to San Diego State in the top of the seventh to fall behind 7-5.

Air Force rallied back again with a seven-run seventh inning, that also featured a 34 minute rain delay in the middle of it all. After Air Force tied it up in the seventh, Ready drilled a two-run homer to left to put the Falcons up 9-7.

Air Force had 10 hits in the game, taking advantage of five SDSU errors and six walks issued. Catcher Rob Dau had two doubles, two runs and two RBIs. Daniel Jones had two hits and Booker hit a two-run double.

Sophomore Shawn Kelley (1-0) picked up the win in relief. Jake Gilbert closed out the game with two scoreless innings of relief. Starter Matt Hargreaves pitched 5.2 innings. Ethan Nichols also pitched in relief.

San Diego State had 17 hits in the game. Chad Bible went 3 for 5 with a home run. Julian Escobedo also homered.

Reliever Jorge Fernandez (3-3) took the loss. Starter Daniel Ritcheson pitched five innings, allowing three runs.

The series finale is tomorrow. First pitch is 1 pm MT.