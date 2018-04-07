Quantcast

Colorado officials say prison inmate assaults, injures guard - KOAA.com | Continuous News | Colorado Springs and Pueblo

Colorado officials say prison inmate assaults, injures guard

Posted: Updated:
LIMON -

Corrections officials say an inmate at an eastern Colorado prison assaulted and injured a guard.
  
The Colorado Department of Corrections said in a statement on Friday that inmate Ryan Spear "seriously assaulted" a correctional officer at the Limon Correctional Facility.
  
The department says other prison staffers were able to restrain Spear. The statement says the officer was treated at a hospital but the injuries were not life-threatening.
  
The guard was not identified.
  
Spear, who is 29 and has been in prison since 2010, was transferred to another facility.

Download the KOAA News 5 App iOS/iPhone here and for Android here.

WEATHER
Drive the Doppler
More Weather

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Multiple crashes close southbound I-25 for hours

    Multiple crashes close southbound I-25 for hours

    Saturday, April 7 2018 10:37 AM EDT2018-04-07 14:37:58 GMT

    Colorado Springs Police officers responded to a rollover accident that lead to a number of crashes on I-25 Friday night. The crash happened a little after 10:15 p.m. Friday when police responded to a rollover crash at southbound I-25 at S Nevada Avenue.

    Colorado Springs Police officers responded to a rollover accident that lead to a number of crashes on I-25 Friday night. The crash happened a little after 10:15 p.m. Friday when police responded to a rollover crash at southbound I-25 at S Nevada Avenue.

  • Drug treatment providers warn about dangerous drug being sold in Pueblo

    Drug treatment providers warn about dangerous drug being sold in Pueblo

    Friday, April 6 2018 9:00 PM EDT2018-04-07 01:00:57 GMT
    Substance abuse treatment providers in Pueblo are warning about a deadly combination of Fentanyl-laced heroin being sold on the streetsSubstance abuse treatment providers in Pueblo are warning about a deadly combination of Fentanyl-laced heroin being sold on the streets

    It's like playing Russian roulette. A deadly combination of heroin spiked with Fentanyl is being sold on the streets of Pueblo. County Coroner Brian Cotter tells News 5 three people have died from fentanyl related overdose deaths this year. There were two such deaths in all of 2017. 

    It's like playing Russian roulette. A deadly combination of heroin spiked with Fentanyl is being sold on the streets of Pueblo. County Coroner Brian Cotter tells News 5 three people have died from fentanyl related overdose deaths this year. There were two such deaths in all of 2017. 

  • Driver arrested for crashing into police cruiser on I-25

    Driver arrested for crashing into police cruiser on I-25

    Saturday, April 7 2018 9:30 AM EDT2018-04-07 13:30:07 GMT

    Officers from the Gold Hill Division of Colorado Springs Police had the southbound lanes of I-25 blocked when a car drove through the barricades and hit a police cruiser.  Police said this was a little after 11:40 p.m. at I-25 and Cimarron Friday night, when a car hit a Dodge Charger police cruiser causing moderate damage. 

    Officers from the Gold Hill Division of Colorado Springs Police had the southbound lanes of I-25 blocked when a car drove through the barricades and hit a police cruiser.  Police said this was a little after 11:40 p.m. at I-25 and Cimarron Friday night, when a car hit a Dodge Charger police cruiser causing moderate damage. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly

© KOAA.com 2018, KOAA.com
A CORDILLERA COMMUNICATIONS Station
All rights reserved
Privacy Policy, | Terms of Service, and Ad Choices

Can't find something?