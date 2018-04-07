4 killed in Colorado after colliding with semi-truck

Four people have died in a northeastern Colorado crash involving a semi-truck.
The Denver Post reports that the truck jackknifed while traveling east on Interstate 76 near Sterling around midnight on Saturday. Colorado State Patrol Trooper Gary Cutler says a Chrysler Pacific also traveling east went underneath the semi.
Cutler says the roof was ripped off the vehicle and it continued into the median.
He says all four people in the car were killed.
No information on the victims of the crash has been released.
Colorado Springs Police officers responded to a rollover accident that lead to a number of crashes on I-25 Friday night. The crash happened a little after 10:15 p.m. Friday when police responded to a rollover crash at southbound I-25 at S Nevada Avenue.
It's like playing Russian roulette. A deadly combination of heroin spiked with Fentanyl is being sold on the streets of Pueblo. County Coroner Brian Cotter tells News 5 three people have died from fentanyl related overdose deaths this year. There were two such deaths in all of 2017.
Officers from the Gold Hill Division of Colorado Springs Police had the southbound lanes of I-25 blocked when a car drove through the barricades and hit a police cruiser. Police said this was a little after 11:40 p.m. at I-25 and Cimarron Friday night, when a car hit a Dodge Charger police cruiser causing moderate damage.
A legal team has petitioned the U.S. Supreme Court to hear its claim that Louisiana prosecutors withheld evidence for a murder trial that ended in a guilty verdict against an intellectually disabled teenager accused of killing a pizza deliveryman.
