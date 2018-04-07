Fire breaks out at Trump Tower in New York

Quantcast

NEW YORK (AP) -

Officials say one person has been critically injured in a raging apartment fire at Trump Tower in New York City.
  
Fire Commissioner Daniel Nigro says the fire broke out after 5:30 p.m. Saturday in an apartment on the 50th floor of the midtown skyscraper.
  
Nigro says the person who lived in the apartment is hospitalized in critical condition.
  
He says four firefighters suffered less serious injuries.
  
President Donald Trump tweeted that the fire was out and said it was "Very confined (well built building)."


  

Trump's business is based at Trump Tower and his residence is there, but he has spent little time in New York since taking office.
  
Nigro says no member of the Trump family was at the building on Saturday.

  • Multiple crashes close southbound I-25 for hours

    Colorado Springs Police officers responded to a rollover accident that lead to a number of crashes on I-25 Friday night. The crash happened a little after 10:15 p.m. Friday when police responded to a rollover crash at southbound I-25 at S Nevada Avenue.

  • Drug treatment providers warn about dangerous drug being sold in Pueblo

    It's like playing Russian roulette. A deadly combination of heroin spiked with Fentanyl is being sold on the streets of Pueblo. County Coroner Brian Cotter tells News 5 three people have died from fentanyl related overdose deaths this year. There were two such deaths in all of 2017. 

  • Driver arrested for crashing into police cruiser on I-25

    Officers from the Gold Hill Division of Colorado Springs Police had the southbound lanes of I-25 blocked when a car drove through the barricades and hit a police cruiser.  Police said this was a little after 11:40 p.m. at I-25 and Cimarron Friday night, when a car hit a Dodge Charger police cruiser causing moderate damage. 

