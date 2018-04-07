5 Pet Check offers free check ups for area pets

On Saturday, News 5 teamed up with the Colorado Veterinary Medical Association to host the 5 Pet Check.

The Pet Check program started in Denver a few years ago and expanded to Colorado Springs in 2015.

The goal of the program is to help owners who can't afford regular check ups for their animals, by providing basic services for free. The service is open to anyone, and all they have to do is make an appointment.

Each year the event is held, a local veterinary hospital donates their staff and supplies for the program.

This year the event was held at the Fillmore Veterinary Hospital in Colorado Springs.