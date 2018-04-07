Dad treats autistic daughter with marijuana

A father from Carbon County, Pennsylvania is making history by treating his daughter with medical marijuana.



Five-year-old Cora Haloskie from Albrightsville and her twin brother TJ have autism.



Their father Jeremy said Cora's symptoms were more severe, and she used to have 10 or 15 meltdowns in one day.



That's why, after doing a lot of research, he decided to try a less traditional treatment.



Jeremy is one of the first certified caregivers in Pennsylvania's medical marijuana program.



Read More:http://bit.ly/2Hd8u1Z