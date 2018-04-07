Saturday Evening Weather; A few more showers into Early Sunday

Today's Forecast:

Another front is coming tonight, with no cold air this time, but yes...with some moisture, and stands a good chance to wring out a few showers overnight tonight. Sunday, skies will likely be a bit variable, and an isolated shower wouldn't be a big surprise, with a few sprinkles lingering in to Monday morning...until the local atmosphere has a chance to settle down later Monday. Once it does, a great stretch resumes...

COLORADO SPRINGS: Low - 35; High - 60; A few showers at night. Shower ending early, maybe one late...otherwise, Partly Sunny.

PUEBLO: Low - 37; High - 62; A few showers at night. Shower ending early, maybe one late...otherwise, Partly Sunny.

CANON CITY: Low - 37; High - 61; A few showers at night. Shower ending early, maybe one late...otherwise, Partly Sunny.

WOODLAND PARK: Low - 32. High - 52; A few showers of rain and snow at night. Sunday, shower ending early, maybe one late...otherwise, Partly Sunny.

TRI-LAKES: Low - 33; High - 55; A few showers of rain and snow at night. Shower ending early, maybe one late...otherwise, Partly Sunny Sunday.

PLAINS: Low - 35; High - 62; A few showers overnight. Showers ending mid-morning Sunday, maybe one late...otherwise, Partly Sunny.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: Low - 38; High - 60; A few showers overnight. Showers ending mid-morning Sunday, maybe one late...otherwise, Partly Sunny.

NEXT WEATHER MAKER:

No big storm chances in site, and actually, things dry up Monday afternoon through Thursday. After morning sprinkles Monday, we will wait until next Friday for another possible storm.