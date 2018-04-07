Saturday Evening Weather; A few more showers into Early Sunday

Today's Forecast:
Another front is coming tonight, with no cold air this time, but yes...with some moisture, and stands a good chance to wring out a few showers overnight tonight. Sunday, skies will likely be a bit variable, and an isolated shower wouldn't be a big surprise, with a few sprinkles lingering in to Monday morning...until the local atmosphere has a chance to settle down later Monday. Once it does, a great stretch resumes...
COLORADO SPRINGS: Low - 35; High - 60; A few showers at night. Shower ending early, maybe one late...otherwise, Partly Sunny.
PUEBLO: Low - 37; High - 62; A few showers at night. Shower ending early, maybe one late...otherwise, Partly Sunny.
CANON CITY: Low - 37; High - 61; A few showers at night. Shower ending early, maybe one late...otherwise, Partly Sunny.
WOODLAND PARK: Low - 32. High - 52; A few showers of rain and snow at night. Sunday, shower ending early, maybe one late...otherwise, Partly Sunny.
TRI-LAKES: Low - 33; High - 55; A few showers of rain and snow at night. Shower ending early, maybe one late...otherwise, Partly Sunny Sunday.
PLAINS: Low - 35; High - 62; A few showers overnight. Showers ending mid-morning Sunday, maybe one late...otherwise, Partly Sunny.
WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: Low - 38; High - 60; A few showers overnight. Showers ending mid-morning Sunday, maybe one late...otherwise, Partly Sunny.
NEXT WEATHER MAKER:
No big storm chances in site, and actually, things dry up Monday afternoon through Thursday. After morning sprinkles Monday, we will wait until next Friday for another possible storm.
Colorado Springs Police officers responded to a rollover accident that lead to a number of crashes on I-25 Friday night. The crash happened a little after 10:15 p.m. Friday when police responded to a rollover crash at southbound I-25 at S Nevada Avenue.
It's like playing Russian roulette. A deadly combination of heroin spiked with Fentanyl is being sold on the streets of Pueblo. County Coroner Brian Cotter tells News 5 three people have died from fentanyl related overdose deaths this year. There were two such deaths in all of 2017.
Officers from the Gold Hill Division of Colorado Springs Police had the southbound lanes of I-25 blocked when a car drove through the barricades and hit a police cruiser. Police said this was a little after 11:40 p.m. at I-25 and Cimarron Friday night, when a car hit a Dodge Charger police cruiser causing moderate damage.
What should have been a $36 Uber ride from Ybor City to Brandon ended up costing a Florida woman $281 and her cell phone.
