Saturday Evening Weather; A few more showers into Early Sunday

Today's Forecast:

Another front is coming tonight, with no cold air this time, but yes...with some moisture, and stands a good chance to wring out a few showers overnight tonight. Sunday, skies will likely be a bit variable, and an isolated shower wouldn't be a big surprise, with a few sprinkles lingering in to Monday morning...until the local atmosphere has a chance to settle down later Monday. Once it does, a great stretch resumes...

COLORADO SPRINGS:  Low - 35; High - 60;  A few showers at night. Shower ending early, maybe one late...otherwise, Partly Sunny.

PUEBLO: Low - 37; High - 62;  A few showers at night. Shower ending early, maybe one late...otherwise, Partly Sunny.

CANON CITY: Low - 37; High - 61;  A few showers at night. Shower ending early, maybe one late...otherwise, Partly Sunny.

WOODLAND PARK: Low - 32. High - 52; A few showers of rain and snow at night. Sunday, shower ending early, maybe one late...otherwise, Partly Sunny.

TRI-LAKES: Low - 33; High - 55;  A few showers of rain and snow at night. Shower ending early, maybe one late...otherwise, Partly Sunny Sunday.

PLAINS: Low - 35; High - 62;  A few showers overnight. Showers ending mid-morning Sunday, maybe one late...otherwise, Partly Sunny.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: Low - 38; High - 60;  A few showers overnight. Showers ending mid-morning Sunday, maybe one late...otherwise, Partly Sunny.

NEXT WEATHER MAKER
No big storm chances in site, and actually, things dry up Monday afternoon through Thursday. After morning sprinkles Monday, we will wait until next Friday for another possible storm.

