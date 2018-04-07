UCCS baseball bests Regis 7-6

Colorado Springs Police officers responded to a rollover accident that lead to a number of crashes on I-25 Friday night. The crash happened a little after 10:15 p.m. Friday when police responded to a rollover crash at southbound I-25 at S Nevada Avenue.
Colorado Springs Police officers responded to a rollover accident that lead to a number of crashes on I-25 Friday night. The crash happened a little after 10:15 p.m. Friday when police responded to a rollover crash at southbound I-25 at S Nevada Avenue.
It's like playing Russian roulette. A deadly combination of heroin spiked with Fentanyl is being sold on the streets of Pueblo. County Coroner Brian Cotter tells News 5 three people have died from fentanyl related overdose deaths this year. There were two such deaths in all of 2017.
It's like playing Russian roulette. A deadly combination of heroin spiked with Fentanyl is being sold on the streets of Pueblo. County Coroner Brian Cotter tells News 5 three people have died from fentanyl related overdose deaths this year. There were two such deaths in all of 2017.
Officers from the Gold Hill Division of Colorado Springs Police had the southbound lanes of I-25 blocked when a car drove through the barricades and hit a police cruiser. Police said this was a little after 11:40 p.m. at I-25 and Cimarron Friday night, when a car hit a Dodge Charger police cruiser causing moderate damage.
Officers from the Gold Hill Division of Colorado Springs Police had the southbound lanes of I-25 blocked when a car drove through the barricades and hit a police cruiser. Police said this was a little after 11:40 p.m. at I-25 and Cimarron Friday night, when a car hit a Dodge Charger police cruiser causing moderate damage.
What should have been a $36 Uber ride from Ybor City to Brandon ended up costing a Florida woman $281 and her cell phone.
What should have been a $36 Uber ride from Ybor City to Brandon ended up costing a Florida woman $281 and her cell phone.