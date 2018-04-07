Quantcast

UCCS baseball bests Regis 7-6

After their first game of the pod series was cancelled on Friday, the University of Colorado Colorado Springs baseball team came away with a 7-6 win against Regis on Saturday.

The Mountain Lions jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first when Efrain Medina and Bryan Chapin scored.

After adding runs in the second and fourth innings, UCCS tacked on another two more in the fifth when Zach Hall and Cody Norton got home off a fly ball from Scott Martinez.

Hall led the Mountain Lions with two runs while going 3 of 4 at the plate. Both Norton and Martinez had a pair of RBIs.

UCCS totaled 11 hits while playing an error free game and picked up their fourth win against Regis on the year.

Pitcher Joe Slocum improved to 5-2 as he went 8.1 innings before Brett Bowyer notched his sixth save.

UCCS is now 17-16 overall and 11-10 in the RMAC as they play two full games tomorrow when they face Regis at 11 a.m. and MSU Denver in the second game of the day at 2:30 p.m.

