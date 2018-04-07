Quantcast

Air Force Academy celebrates inception with Founders Day Parade

Tyler Dumas
AIR FORCE ACADEMY -

A thick fog greeted Air Force Academy cadets Saturday morning as they prepared for the annual Founders Day Parade.

The Founders Day Parade commemorates the creation of the Academy more than 60 years ago.

On April 1, 1954, President Dwight D. Eisenhower Public Law, 83rd Congress, Second Session, formally authorizing the establishment of an Air Force Academy.

Each year the school recognizes former graduates as current cadets march with their squadrons in the parade.

Since 1954, more than 49 thousand cadets have graduated from the academy.

The 2018 graduation will take place on May 23rd. Defense Secretary James Mattis is scheduled to deliver the commencement speech. 

  Multiple crashes close southbound I-25 for hours

    Saturday, April 7 2018

    Colorado Springs Police officers responded to a rollover accident that lead to a number of crashes on I-25 Friday night. The crash happened a little after 10:15 p.m. Friday when police responded to a rollover crash at southbound I-25 at S Nevada Avenue.

  Drug treatment providers warn about dangerous drug being sold in Pueblo

    It's like playing Russian roulette. A deadly combination of heroin spiked with Fentanyl is being sold on the streets of Pueblo. County Coroner Brian Cotter tells News 5 three people have died from fentanyl related overdose deaths this year. There were two such deaths in all of 2017. 

  Driver arrested for crashing into police cruiser on I-25

    Officers from the Gold Hill Division of Colorado Springs Police had the southbound lanes of I-25 blocked when a car drove through the barricades and hit a police cruiser.  Police said this was a little after 11:40 p.m. at I-25 and Cimarron Friday night, when a car hit a Dodge Charger police cruiser causing moderate damage. 

