Air Force Academy celebrates inception with Founders Day Parade

A thick fog greeted Air Force Academy cadets Saturday morning as they prepared for the annual Founders Day Parade.

The Founders Day Parade commemorates the creation of the Academy more than 60 years ago.

On April 1, 1954, President Dwight D. Eisenhower Public Law, 83rd Congress, Second Session, formally authorizing the establishment of an Air Force Academy.

Each year the school recognizes former graduates as current cadets march with their squadrons in the parade.

Since 1954, more than 49 thousand cadets have graduated from the academy.

The 2018 graduation will take place on May 23rd. Defense Secretary James Mattis is scheduled to deliver the commencement speech.