2.7 magnitude earthquake recorded near Glenwood Springs

A 2.7 magnitude earthquake was recorded in the mountains of Colorado early Saturday.

The quake occurred about 18 miles north of Glenwood Springs.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the earthquake was recorded around 1 a.m. in the Flat tops, an area west of Triangle Mountain.

According to the survey, only a few people near the area would have felt the quake. A 2.7 magnitude quake can be felt on the top floor of buildings, but since the quake happened in the White River National Forest, it's unlikely any buildings were affected.