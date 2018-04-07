Deputies respond to reports of suicidal man with firearms

The Summit County Sheriff's Office responded to a condo complex on reports of a suicidal man with multiple firearms Friday.
The sheriff's office responded to the Wildflower condominium complex at 306 Gulch Road a little after 7 p.m. Friday. Deputies said a 36-year old suicidal man with multiple firearms was reported, so a reverse 911 message was sent to nearby residents to shelter in place.
Deputies secured the area and made contact with the man through a negotiator and the man's girlfriend via text. The situation calmed down by midnight, and after not hearing from the man for a long period of time deputies stayed on scene throughout the night, according to the sheriff's office.
Once the situation was stabilized, a message was mistakenly to sent to the public, around 3,500 phone numbers, that people no longer needed to shelter in place, the sheriff's office said. Many of the phone numbers did not receive the initial 911 message, as it was only intended for nearby residents.
Deputies say there is no public safety concern, the situation remains under investigation.
Colorado Springs Police officers responded to a rollover accident that lead to a number of crashes on I-25 Friday night. The crash happened a little after 10:15 p.m. Friday when police responded to a rollover crash at southbound I-25 at S Nevada Avenue.
It's like playing Russian roulette. A deadly combination of heroin spiked with Fentanyl is being sold on the streets of Pueblo. County Coroner Brian Cotter tells News 5 three people have died from fentanyl related overdose deaths this year. There were two such deaths in all of 2017.
Officers from the Gold Hill Division of Colorado Springs Police had the southbound lanes of I-25 blocked when a car drove through the barricades and hit a police cruiser. Police said this was a little after 11:40 p.m. at I-25 and Cimarron Friday night, when a car hit a Dodge Charger police cruiser causing moderate damage.
What should have been a $36 Uber ride from Ybor City to Brandon ended up costing a Florida woman $281 and her cell phone.
