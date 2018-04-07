Giraffe calf makes his debut at Miami Zoo

The newest member of the Miami Zoo made his debut Friday.
The giraffe calf was born on March 28, and spent his first few days with his mom Sabra outside of the exhibit.
The little guy happily stretched his legs with the rest of the herd on a quiet, sunny afternoon.
Zookeepers say this is the 52nd giraffe born at the Miami Zoo.
He was yet to be named.
It's like playing Russian roulette. A deadly combination of heroin spiked with Fentanyl is being sold on the streets of Pueblo. County Coroner Brian Cotter tells News 5 three people have died from fentanyl related overdose deaths this year. There were two such deaths in all of 2017.
The city of Colorado Springs is on accident alert status as freezing drizzle and fog continues to fall in El Paso County.
Colorado Springs Police officers responded to a rollover accident that lead to a number of crashes on I-25 Friday night. The crash happened a little after 10:15 p.m. Friday when police responded to a rollover crash at southbound I-25 at S Nevada Avenue.
A piece of art created by Tim Watkins, the man murdered near Mount Herman in Palmer Lake last September, was stolen from a Monument restaurant.
