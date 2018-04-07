Quantcast

Giraffe calf makes his debut at Miami Zoo

The newest member of the Miami Zoo made his debut Friday.

The giraffe calf was born on March 28, and spent his first few days with his mom Sabra outside of the exhibit.

The little guy happily stretched his legs with the rest of the herd on a quiet, sunny afternoon.

Zookeepers say this is the 52nd giraffe born at the Miami Zoo.

He was yet to be named. 

