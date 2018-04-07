Suspect robs 7-Eleven and flees in white sedan

Colorado Springs Police officers were dispatched to a reported robbery at a 7-Eleven early Saturday morning.
Police said a man went into the store in the 500 block of Union Blvd and demanded money and cigarettes. The clerk told police the suspect lifted up his shirt and believed he saw the handle of a black handgun.
The suspect left the store in a white sedan, possibly a Dodge Neon, with an unknown amount of cash, police said.
Police described the suspect as a heavy set light skinned black male wearing a t-shirt, shorts and flip-flops.
There were no injuries reported.
It's like playing Russian roulette. A deadly combination of heroin spiked with Fentanyl is being sold on the streets of Pueblo. County Coroner Brian Cotter tells News 5 three people have died from fentanyl related overdose deaths this year. There were two such deaths in all of 2017.
The city of Colorado Springs is on accident alert status as freezing drizzle and fog continues to fall in El Paso County.
Colorado Springs Police officers responded to a rollover accident that lead to a number of crashes on I-25 Friday night. The crash happened a little after 10:15 p.m. Friday when police responded to a rollover crash at southbound I-25 at S Nevada Avenue.
A piece of art created by Tim Watkins, the man murdered near Mount Herman in Palmer Lake last September, was stolen from a Monument restaurant.
