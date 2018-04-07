Quantcast

Suspect robs 7-Eleven and flees in white sedan

COLORADO SPRINGS -

Colorado Springs Police officers were dispatched to a reported robbery at a 7-Eleven early Saturday morning.

Police said a man went into the store in the 500 block of Union Blvd and demanded money and cigarettes. The clerk told police the suspect lifted up his shirt and believed he saw the handle of a black handgun.

The suspect left the store in a white sedan, possibly a Dodge Neon, with an unknown amount of cash, police said.

Police described the suspect as a heavy set light skinned black male wearing a t-shirt, shorts and flip-flops. 

There were no injuries reported.

