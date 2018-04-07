Quantcast

Police respond to reported robbery with a gun at local business

COLORADO SPRINGS -

Officers from the Sand Creek Division of Colorado Springs Police responded to a robbery with a weapon early Saturday.

Police responded to the 1700 block of S Circle Drive a little before 1:30 a.m. Saturday.

According to CSPD, a male suspect was outside of the business and approached two employees with a gun. 

The suspect had employees enter the store and put money into a bag, then fled the scene with an unknown amount of cash, police said.

The incident is under investigation, a suspect description has not yet been released. 

    It's like playing Russian roulette. A deadly combination of heroin spiked with Fentanyl is being sold on the streets of Pueblo. County Coroner Brian Cotter tells News 5 three people have died from fentanyl related overdose deaths this year. There were two such deaths in all of 2017. 

    The city of Colorado Springs is on accident alert status as freezing drizzle and fog continues to fall in El Paso County.

    Colorado Springs Police officers responded to a rollover accident that lead to a number of crashes on I-25 Friday night. The crash happened a little after 10:15 p.m. Friday when police responded to a rollover crash at southbound I-25 at S Nevada Avenue.

