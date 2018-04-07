Police respond to reported robbery with a gun at local business

Officers from the Sand Creek Division of Colorado Springs Police responded to a robbery with a weapon early Saturday.

Police responded to the 1700 block of S Circle Drive a little before 1:30 a.m. Saturday.

According to CSPD, a male suspect was outside of the business and approached two employees with a gun.

The suspect had employees enter the store and put money into a bag, then fled the scene with an unknown amount of cash, police said.

The incident is under investigation, a suspect description has not yet been released.