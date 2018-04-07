Uber driver scams rider, gives himself $76 tip

What should have been a $36 Uber ride from Ybor City to Brandon ended up costing a Florida woman $281 and her cell phone.



Jennifer Davis call NBC affiliate WFLA after her Uber driver, who goes by Ashraf, kept her cell phone and used that phone to log onto her Uber account and give himself a $76 tip.



He also inflated the mileage of the trip so the fare jumped from $38 to $204.



If that's not strange enough, get this....



