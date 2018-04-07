Uber driver scams rider, gives himself $76 tip

What should have been a $36 Uber ride from Ybor City to Brandon ended up costing a Florida woman $281 and her cell phone.
Jennifer Davis call NBC affiliate WFLA after her Uber driver, who goes by Ashraf, kept her cell phone and used that phone to log onto her Uber account and give himself a $76 tip.
He also inflated the mileage of the trip so the fare jumped from $38 to $204.
If that's not strange enough, get this....
It's like playing Russian roulette. A deadly combination of heroin spiked with Fentanyl is being sold on the streets of Pueblo. County Coroner Brian Cotter tells News 5 three people have died from fentanyl related overdose deaths this year. There were two such deaths in all of 2017.
The city of Colorado Springs is on accident alert status as freezing drizzle and fog continues to fall in El Paso County.
On Wednesday, a large group of students at Woodland Park High School staged a walk out in support of current gun laws and the 2nd amendment.
In a trend that's proven popular with other law enforcement agencies around the U.S., the Colorado Springs Police Department is live tweeting an officer's shift Friday night.
