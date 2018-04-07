Multiple crashes close southbound I-25 for hours

Colorado Springs Police officers responded to a rollover accident which lead to a number of crashes on I-25 Friday night.

The crash happened a little after 10:15 p.m. Friday when police responded to a rollover crash at southbound I-25 at S Nevada Avenue. Police said a car lost control traveling southbound on I-25 over S Nevada Ave, when another car also lost control and hit the first car.

The driver of the first car got out of his car and was hit by a third car which also lost control when attempting to slow down to initial accident, police said.

According to CSPD, the chain events caused accidents involving at least nine other cars which prompted southbound I-25 to be closed for almost four hours.

The drivers of the first and third cars were transported to local hospitals, both people suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries. Police said drugs and alcohol were not believed to be factors in the accident, however speed and driving too fast for icy conditions is believed to be a factor.

The incident is still under investigation.