Driver arrested for crashing into police cruiser on I-25

COLORADO SPRINGS -

Officers from the Gold Hill Division of Colorado Springs Police had the southbound lanes of I-25 blocked when a car drove through the barricades and hit a police cruiser. 

Police said this was a little after 11:40 p.m. at I-25 and Cimarron Friday night, when a car hit a Dodge Charger police cruiser causing moderate damage. The car was eventually stopped by police.

The driver was arrested and booked for a DUI including a suspected possession of cocaine charge, according to CSPD.

Police said there was no one in the police cruiser at the time, no injuries were reported. 

