Driver arrested for crashing into police cruiser on I-25

Officers from the Gold Hill Division of Colorado Springs Police had the southbound lanes of I-25 blocked when a car drove through the barricades and hit a police cruiser.
Police said this was a little after 11:40 p.m. at I-25 and Cimarron Friday night, when a car hit a Dodge Charger police cruiser causing moderate damage. The car was eventually stopped by police.
The driver was arrested and booked for a DUI including a suspected possession of cocaine charge, according to CSPD.
Police said there was no one in the police cruiser at the time, no injuries were reported.
It's like playing Russian roulette. A deadly combination of heroin spiked with Fentanyl is being sold on the streets of Pueblo. County Coroner Brian Cotter tells News 5 three people have died from fentanyl related overdose deaths this year. There were two such deaths in all of 2017.
It's like playing Russian roulette. A deadly combination of heroin spiked with Fentanyl is being sold on the streets of Pueblo. County Coroner Brian Cotter tells News 5 three people have died from fentanyl related overdose deaths this year. There were two such deaths in all of 2017.
The city of Colorado Springs is on accident alert status as freezing drizzle and fog continues to fall in El Paso County.
The city of Colorado Springs is on accident alert status as freezing drizzle and fog continues to fall in El Paso County.
On Wednesday, a large group of students at Woodland Park High School staged a walk out in support of current gun laws and the 2nd amendment.
On Wednesday, a large group of students at Woodland Park High School staged a walk out in support of current gun laws and the 2nd amendment.
In a trend that's proven popular with other law enforcement agencies around the U.S., the Colorado Springs Police Department is live tweeting an officer's shift Friday night.
In a trend that's proven popular with other law enforcement agencies around the U.S., the Colorado Springs Police Department is live tweeting an officer's shift Friday night.