Art created by murder victim stolen from Monument restaurant

A piece of art created by Tim Watkins, the man murdered near Mount Herman in Palmer Lake last September, was stolen from a Monument restaurant.

The art was displayed behind Arlene's Beans for more than 10 years, when the owner noticed it was missing last week. Watkins created it for the strip of shops next to his former bike shop.

"He'd come in and out. He was just a joy to know, and to know that someone took something so special, it's just, it's heartbreaking." said Arlene Padilla.

Padilla filed a police report, but she's asking whoever took it to return it to her restaurant, no questions asked.