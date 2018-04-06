Colorado Springs on accident alert status

The city of Colorado Springs is on accident alert status as freezing drizzle and fog continues to fall in El Paso County.

Anyone involved in a non-injury accident without suspicion of drugs or alcohol involvement is asked to exchange information with the other driver.

As of 9:20 p.m., temperatures in El Paso County ranged from the upper teens to the mid 20s, and while roads are still warm from the recent mild weather, they are quickly cooling off.

Multiple crashes have been reported around Colorado Springs.