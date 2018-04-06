Rockies drop home opener 8-3

In the coldest home opener in organization history, the Rockies did little to keep fans warm.

The Colorado Rockies lost their home opener Friday afternoon, falling 8-3 to the Atlanta Braves following a disappointing start from German Marquez who surrendered seven earned runs in 4.2 innings.

The game was in a weather delay for an hour due to snow falling in downtown Denver.

That start doomed the Rockies chances early, and the team wasn't able to come back, despite back-to-back home runs from Carlos Gonzales and Trevor Story in the fourth inning, which cut the lead to 4-3.

The Braves then answered right back in the fifth. Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson hit a two-out RBI double and then after an intentional walk, Braves starter Brandon McCarthy drove in two runs on a double of his own.

McCarthy got the win improving to 2-0 on the season, allowing three runs over six innings.

The Rockies fell to 4-4 on the season, while the Braves improved to 5-2. They'll play again tomorrow at Coors Field at 6:10 p.m.