Rockies drop home opener 8-3

In the coldest home opener in organization history, the Rockies did little to keep fans warm.
The Colorado Rockies lost their home opener Friday afternoon, falling 8-3 to the Atlanta Braves following a disappointing start from German Marquez who surrendered seven earned runs in 4.2 innings.
The game was in a weather delay for an hour due to snow falling in downtown Denver.
That start doomed the Rockies chances early, and the team wasn't able to come back, despite back-to-back home runs from Carlos Gonzales and Trevor Story in the fourth inning, which cut the lead to 4-3.
The Braves then answered right back in the fifth. Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson hit a two-out RBI double and then after an intentional walk, Braves starter Brandon McCarthy drove in two runs on a double of his own.
McCarthy got the win improving to 2-0 on the season, allowing three runs over six innings.
The Rockies fell to 4-4 on the season, while the Braves improved to 5-2. They'll play again tomorrow at Coors Field at 6:10 p.m.
On Wednesday, a large group of students at Woodland Park High School staged a walk out in support of current gun laws and the 2nd amendment.
It's now been more than a month since a District 20 teacher was put on leave after she was accused of having a sexual relationship with one of her underage students. While Colorado Springs police are still investigating her case right now, students and parents say the problems at Pine Creek High School go much deeper than this.
Colorado Springs Police investigators say 25-year-old Brianna Templeton of Lone Tree was killed when another driver broadsided her car at the intersection of Austin Bluffs Parkway and Rangewood Drive on Wednesday morning.
Authorities arrested a suspect in connection to a possible road rage shooting in Security Thursday night.
