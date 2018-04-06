Popular park, Rainbow Falls closing until July

Rainbow Falls on the edge of Manitou Springs is closing until July. The popularity of the El Paso County park is part of the reason for locking the gates.

Work includes upgrading and paving the parking lot to better accommodate visitors. "By paving the parking lot, we'll make it more efficient for cars to get in and out, and hopefully be able to allow more people in at a time," said Todd Martz with El Paso County Parks. The project also brings a new plaza type feature near the falls. The design doubles its purpose. It is a place for people to sit that also stabilizes the hillside to prevent erosion.

Major work with big equipment doesn't mix well with visitors. The closure until July allows work to happen quicker and most of all is safer.