Saturday Weather...Mostly bright by day, showers at night

Today's Forecast:
Freezing fog early this morning!

Yesterday's snow is gone, fog and then clouds will need a few daylight hours to clear...but much of the day should be at least partly sunny...and not so harsh/cold by afternoon. But suddenly, weather has become active! Another front with no cold air this time, but some moisture, stands a good chance to wring out a few showers overnight tonight. Sunday, skies will likely be a bit variable, and an isolated shower wouldn't be a big surprise, with a few sprinkles lingering in to Monday morning.

Beyond that, drier and warmer weather returns next week.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High - 53; Low - 35. Early (freezing) fog. Becoming partly sunny Saturday. A few showers at night.

PUEBLO: High - 56; Low - 36. Early (freezing) fog. Becoming partly sunny Saturday. A few showers at night.

CANON CITY: High - 54; Low - 37. Early clouds...Becoming partly sunny Saturday. A few showers at night.

WOODLAND PARK: High - 48; Low - 32. Early clouds...Partly sunny Saturday. A few showers of rain and snow at night.

TRI-LAKES: High - 50; Low - 33. Early (freezing) fog. Becoming partly sunny Saturday. A few showers of rain and snow at night.

PLAINS: High - 60; Low - 35. Early freezing fog. Becoming partly sunny Saturday. A few showers at night.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High - 59; Low - 38. Early clouds. Becoming partly sunny Saturday. A few showers at night.

NEXT WEATHER MAKER
No big storm chances in site, and actually, things dry up Monday afternoon through Thursday. After morning sprinkles Monday, we will wait until next Friday for another possible storm.

