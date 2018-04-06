Saturday Weather...Mostly bright by day, showers at night

Today's Forecast:
Freezing fog early this morning!
Yesterday's snow is gone, fog and then clouds will need a few daylight hours to clear...but much of the day should be at least partly sunny...and not so harsh/cold by afternoon. But suddenly, weather has become active! Another front with no cold air this time, but some moisture, stands a good chance to wring out a few showers overnight tonight. Sunday, skies will likely be a bit variable, and an isolated shower wouldn't be a big surprise, with a few sprinkles lingering in to Monday morning.
Beyond that, drier and warmer weather returns next week.
COLORADO SPRINGS: High - 53; Low - 35. Early (freezing) fog. Becoming partly sunny Saturday. A few showers at night.
PUEBLO: High - 56; Low - 36. Early (freezing) fog. Becoming partly sunny Saturday. A few showers at night.
CANON CITY: High - 54; Low - 37. Early clouds...Becoming partly sunny Saturday. A few showers at night.
WOODLAND PARK: High - 48; Low - 32. Early clouds...Partly sunny Saturday. A few showers of rain and snow at night.
TRI-LAKES: High - 50; Low - 33. Early (freezing) fog. Becoming partly sunny Saturday. A few showers of rain and snow at night.
PLAINS: High - 60; Low - 35. Early freezing fog. Becoming partly sunny Saturday. A few showers at night.
WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High - 59; Low - 38. Early clouds. Becoming partly sunny Saturday. A few showers at night.
NEXT WEATHER MAKER:
No big storm chances in site, and actually, things dry up Monday afternoon through Thursday. After morning sprinkles Monday, we will wait until next Friday for another possible storm.
RELATED LINKS:
|Drive the Doppler
|Colorado Temperatures
|7-Day Forecast
|National Temperatures
|Weather Cameras
|Wind Chills
|Traffic
|Wind Speeds
|Closings and Delays
|Photos
|Take 5 to Prepare
|Storm Safe
It's like playing Russian roulette. A deadly combination of heroin spiked with Fentanyl is being sold on the streets of Pueblo. County Coroner Brian Cotter tells News 5 three people have died from fentanyl related overdose deaths this year. There were two such deaths in all of 2017.
It's like playing Russian roulette. A deadly combination of heroin spiked with Fentanyl is being sold on the streets of Pueblo. County Coroner Brian Cotter tells News 5 three people have died from fentanyl related overdose deaths this year. There were two such deaths in all of 2017.
The city of Colorado Springs is on accident alert status as freezing drizzle and fog continues to fall in El Paso County.
The city of Colorado Springs is on accident alert status as freezing drizzle and fog continues to fall in El Paso County.
On Wednesday, a large group of students at Woodland Park High School staged a walk out in support of current gun laws and the 2nd amendment.
On Wednesday, a large group of students at Woodland Park High School staged a walk out in support of current gun laws and the 2nd amendment.
In a trend that's proven popular with other law enforcement agencies around the U.S., the Colorado Springs Police Department is live tweeting an officer's shift Friday night.
In a trend that's proven popular with other law enforcement agencies around the U.S., the Colorado Springs Police Department is live tweeting an officer's shift Friday night.