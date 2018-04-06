Saturday Weather...Mostly bright by day, showers at night

Today's Forecast:

Freezing fog early this morning!

Yesterday's snow is gone, fog and then clouds will need a few daylight hours to clear...but much of the day should be at least partly sunny...and not so harsh/cold by afternoon. But suddenly, weather has become active! Another front with no cold air this time, but some moisture, stands a good chance to wring out a few showers overnight tonight. Sunday, skies will likely be a bit variable, and an isolated shower wouldn't be a big surprise, with a few sprinkles lingering in to Monday morning.

Beyond that, drier and warmer weather returns next week.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High - 53; Low - 35. Early (freezing) fog. Becoming partly sunny Saturday. A few showers at night.

PUEBLO: High - 56; Low - 36. Early (freezing) fog. Becoming partly sunny Saturday. A few showers at night.

CANON CITY: High - 54; Low - 37. Early clouds...Becoming partly sunny Saturday. A few showers at night.

WOODLAND PARK: High - 48; Low - 32. Early clouds...Partly sunny Saturday. A few showers of rain and snow at night.

TRI-LAKES: High - 50; Low - 33. Early (freezing) fog. Becoming partly sunny Saturday. A few showers of rain and snow at night.

PLAINS: High - 60; Low - 35. Early freezing fog. Becoming partly sunny Saturday. A few showers at night.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High - 59; Low - 38. Early clouds. Becoming partly sunny Saturday. A few showers at night.

NEXT WEATHER MAKER:

No big storm chances in site, and actually, things dry up Monday afternoon through Thursday. After morning sprinkles Monday, we will wait until next Friday for another possible storm.