Pueblo Police Dept. hosts reunion for retired officers, displays old photos

Pueblo Police Department hosted a special reunion for retired officers on Friday morning.

It was an opportunity for officers, current and past, to come together under one roof and take a trip down memory lane more than 40 years in the past.



On display were old photographs from Pueblo Police Department's archive showing officers in action dating back to the '70s.



Many of those pictured remain unidentified so volunteers were also asking attendees to put names to faces if they recognized any, which several did.



The relics and good conversation proved shared experiences can bridge a generational gap.



"I think it's a camaraderie that helps the younger officers stay focused and committed to the department and honors the old-timers who put in a lot of years of good service," said Pueblo Police Chief Troy Davenport.

While this is the first event of its kind, Chief Davenport also added he'd like to turn it into an annual tradition.



Right now, volunteer historian Peg Powell is currently working on organizing these archived pictures.



If you think you could help identify the officers in those photographs, you can email Powell at ppowell@pueblo.us.

