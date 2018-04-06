Trade tensions drive stocks lower

Another flare-up in trade tensions between the U.S. and China sent the stock market sharply lower for the second time this week.
The Dow Jones industrial average lost 572 points Friday, having traded down as much as 767. It fell modestly for the week.
Caterpillar dropped 3.5 percent, the most in the Dow. Caterpillar and other industrial companies rely heavily on overseas sales and could suffer if commerce is curtailed by rising trade barriers.
The latest market swing came after President Donald Trump proposed tariffs on an additional $100 billion in Chinese goods.
The Dow recovered some of its worse losses to end down 2.3 percent at 23,932.
The S&P 500 fell 58 points, or 2.2 percent, to 2,604. The Nasdaq composite dropped 161 points, or 2.3 percent, to 6,915.
(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
On Wednesday, a large group of students at Woodland Park High School staged a walk out in support of current gun laws and the 2nd amendment.
On Wednesday, a large group of students at Woodland Park High School staged a walk out in support of current gun laws and the 2nd amendment.
It's now been more than a month since a District 20 teacher was put on leave after she was accused of having a sexual relationship with one of her underage students. While Colorado Springs police are still investigating her case right now, students and parents say the problems at Pine Creek High School go much deeper than this.
It's now been more than a month since a District 20 teacher was put on leave after she was accused of having a sexual relationship with one of her underage students. While Colorado Springs police are still investigating her case right now, students and parents say the problems at Pine Creek High School go much deeper than this.
Colorado Springs Police investigators say 25-year-old Brianna Templeton of Lone Tree was killed when another driver broadsided her car at the intersection of Austin Bluffs Parkway and Rangewood Drive on Wednesday morning.
Colorado Springs Police investigators say 25-year-old Brianna Templeton of Lone Tree was killed when another driver broadsided her car at the intersection of Austin Bluffs Parkway and Rangewood Drive on Wednesday morning.
Authorities arrested a suspect in connection to a possible road rage shooting in Security Thursday night.
Authorities arrested a suspect in connection to a possible road rage shooting in Security Thursday night.