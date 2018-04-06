Colorado Springs Police conduct Friday night Tweetalong

In a trend that's proven popular with other law enforcement agencies around the U.S., the Colorado Springs Police Department is live tweeting an officer's shift Friday night.

The tweets provide a window into the day-to-day experiences of a police officer. Twitter users can follow along with the #CSPDtweetalong hashtag or watch this page for tweets.

The Creek is quieting down for the moment. Thanks for joining us tonight for the #CSPDtweetalong — Springs Police (@CSPDPIO) April 7, 2018

Possible report of a shooting near Cache le Poudre and Yampa was unfounded. #CSPDtweetalong — Springs Police (@CSPDPIO) April 7, 2018

We are heading to Cache le Poudre and Yampa. Possible reported shooting. #CSPDtweetalong — Springs Police (@CSPDPIO) April 7, 2018

After a visit to a nearby motel the ID search continues for the Walmart shoplifter. #CSPDtweetalong — Springs Police (@CSPDPIO) April 7, 2018

We have a request to use our fingerprint scanner at Walmart, 600 north Murray- shoplifting suspect. #CSPDtweetalong — Springs Police (@CSPDPIO) April 6, 2018

Resolved the civil dispute between tow truck driver and motorist. Found an outstanding misdemeanor theft summons and served the driver. #CSPDtweetalong — Springs Police (@CSPDPIO) April 6, 2018

Tow truck trying to tow vehicle at Summit Creek Apartments 1900 S. Chelton. Dispute with the owner. #CSPDtweetalong — Springs Police (@CSPDPIO) April 6, 2018

Moonbeam Dr. disturbance is resolved when male party packed up his stuff and left. We are Code 4. Our unit is 3Paul11.#CSPDtweetalong — Springs Police (@CSPDPIO) April 6, 2018

We’re on our way to Moonbeam Drive for a disturbance call. #CSPDtweetalong — Springs Police (@CSPDPIO) April 6, 2018

Parties in disturbance are being separated to cool off for the night. #CSPDtweetalong — Springs Police (@CSPDPIO) April 6, 2018

We’re on our way to a disturbance on Mosswood Lane. #CSPDtweetalong — Springs Police (@CSPDPIO) April 6, 2018