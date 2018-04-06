Colorado Springs Police conduct Friday night Tweetalong

In a trend that's proven popular with other law enforcement agencies around the U.S., the Colorado Springs Police Department is live tweeting an officer's shift Friday night.
The tweets provide a window into the day-to-day experiences of a police officer. Twitter users can follow along with the #CSPDtweetalong hashtag or watch this page for tweets.
The Creek is quieting down for the moment. Thanks for joining us tonight for the #CSPDtweetalong— Springs Police (@CSPDPIO) April 7, 2018
Possible report of a shooting near Cache le Poudre and Yampa was unfounded. #CSPDtweetalong— Springs Police (@CSPDPIO) April 7, 2018
We are heading to Cache le Poudre and Yampa. Possible reported shooting. #CSPDtweetalong— Springs Police (@CSPDPIO) April 7, 2018
After a visit to a nearby motel the ID search continues for the Walmart shoplifter. #CSPDtweetalong— Springs Police (@CSPDPIO) April 7, 2018
We have a request to use our fingerprint scanner at Walmart, 600 north Murray- shoplifting suspect. #CSPDtweetalong— Springs Police (@CSPDPIO) April 6, 2018
Resolved the civil dispute between tow truck driver and motorist. Found an outstanding misdemeanor theft summons and served the driver. #CSPDtweetalong— Springs Police (@CSPDPIO) April 6, 2018
Tow truck trying to tow vehicle at Summit Creek Apartments 1900 S. Chelton. Dispute with the owner. #CSPDtweetalong— Springs Police (@CSPDPIO) April 6, 2018
Moonbeam Dr. disturbance is resolved when male party packed up his stuff and left. We are Code 4. Our unit is 3Paul11.#CSPDtweetalong— Springs Police (@CSPDPIO) April 6, 2018
We’re on our way to Moonbeam Drive for a disturbance call. #CSPDtweetalong— Springs Police (@CSPDPIO) April 6, 2018
Parties in disturbance are being separated to cool off for the night. #CSPDtweetalong— Springs Police (@CSPDPIO) April 6, 2018
We’re on our way to a disturbance on Mosswood Lane. #CSPDtweetalong— Springs Police (@CSPDPIO) April 6, 2018
Mountain Metro bus vs. SUV at Monica Dr. and Hancock 7 people were on the bus. 3 patients hospitalized.#CSPDtweetalong pic.twitter.com/2uedd9s8vb— Springs Police (@CSPDPIO) April 6, 2018
On Wednesday, a large group of students at Woodland Park High School staged a walk out in support of current gun laws and the 2nd amendment.
On Wednesday, a large group of students at Woodland Park High School staged a walk out in support of current gun laws and the 2nd amendment.
It's now been more than a month since a District 20 teacher was put on leave after she was accused of having a sexual relationship with one of her underage students. While Colorado Springs police are still investigating her case right now, students and parents say the problems at Pine Creek High School go much deeper than this.
It's now been more than a month since a District 20 teacher was put on leave after she was accused of having a sexual relationship with one of her underage students. While Colorado Springs police are still investigating her case right now, students and parents say the problems at Pine Creek High School go much deeper than this.
Colorado Springs Police investigators say 25-year-old Brianna Templeton of Lone Tree was killed when another driver broadsided her car at the intersection of Austin Bluffs Parkway and Rangewood Drive on Wednesday morning.
Colorado Springs Police investigators say 25-year-old Brianna Templeton of Lone Tree was killed when another driver broadsided her car at the intersection of Austin Bluffs Parkway and Rangewood Drive on Wednesday morning.
Authorities arrested a suspect in connection to a possible road rage shooting in Security Thursday night.
Authorities arrested a suspect in connection to a possible road rage shooting in Security Thursday night.