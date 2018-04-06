Couple awarded $37 million in talcum powder lawsuit

A jury awarded $30 million to a man who was diagnosed with mesothelioma after using talcum powder for decades.
The man's wife was also awarded $7 million in damages.
Banker Stephen Lanzo said he used Johnson & Johnson products for more than 30 years. He claimed inhaling the powder caused the cancer, which impacts the lining of the lungs.
Deposits of talc are often located near deposits of the minerals that contain asbestos, and studies have shown the risk of cross-contamination while mining.
Johnson & Johnson claimed it conducted extensive testing to ensure its products were not contaminated with asbestos.
A jury in California ruled in favor of Johnson & Johnson in November. Similar cases are making their way through the court system, with another one set to go to trial in May in South Carolina.
On Wednesday, a large group of students at Woodland Park High School staged a walk out in support of current gun laws and the 2nd amendment.
On Wednesday, a large group of students at Woodland Park High School staged a walk out in support of current gun laws and the 2nd amendment.
It's now been more than a month since a District 20 teacher was put on leave after she was accused of having a sexual relationship with one of her underage students. While Colorado Springs police are still investigating her case right now, students and parents say the problems at Pine Creek High School go much deeper than this.
It's now been more than a month since a District 20 teacher was put on leave after she was accused of having a sexual relationship with one of her underage students. While Colorado Springs police are still investigating her case right now, students and parents say the problems at Pine Creek High School go much deeper than this.
Colorado Springs Police investigators say 25-year-old Brianna Templeton of Lone Tree was killed when another driver broadsided her car at the intersection of Austin Bluffs Parkway and Rangewood Drive on Wednesday morning.
Colorado Springs Police investigators say 25-year-old Brianna Templeton of Lone Tree was killed when another driver broadsided her car at the intersection of Austin Bluffs Parkway and Rangewood Drive on Wednesday morning.
Authorities arrested a suspect in connection to a possible road rage shooting in Security Thursday night.
Authorities arrested a suspect in connection to a possible road rage shooting in Security Thursday night.