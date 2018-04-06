Colorado lawmakers considering bill to create state office for mental healthcare

The Colorado House of Representatives will soon review a bill to create a state office designed to connect patients to mental health resources in Colorado.

The group Mental Health Colorado spent the last year researching the issue in our state. It found patients have trouble finding doctors and getting insurance to pay for treatment.

"We're proposing to create a one-stop shop, said Mental Health Colorado President and CEO Andrew Romanoff. "You call this state mental health ombuds office and folks in that office ought to be able to help you navigate the system."

House Bill 18-1357 would also require insurers to be more transparent to comply with laws requiring equal coverage for mental and physical care.