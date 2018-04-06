Thief steals 60 children's bikes from Christmas Unlimited

Christmas Unlimited is asking the community to help out after 60 new children's bikes were recently stolen from a storage unit in Colorado Springs.

The organization, which donates toys to needy children in the Pikes Peak region, said the bikes were a late donation last December.

The 20-inch boys and girls bikes were supposed to be distributed this Christmas, but now Christmas Unlimited is looking for other donations to fill the void.

Toys and cash donations can be made at the Christmas Unlimited headquarters at 2204 E. Boulder. That office is open every Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

You can also call 719-597-1821 to make a donation.

CLICK HERE to visit its website.