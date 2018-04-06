Ford recalls 350,000 F-150s for transmission danger

DEARBORN, Mich. (AP) - Ford is recalling about 350,000 trucks and SUVs in the U.S., Canada and Mexico because they might be in a different gear than the one shown on the shift indicator.
The recall covers the 2018 F-150 pickup and Expedition large SUV with 10-speed automatic transmissions. Also covered are 2018 F-650 and F-750 trucks with six-speed transmissions.
Ford says that on some vehicles, a clip that locks the gear shift cable to the transmission might come loose. The company says a driver might be able to shift into park and remove the key while the transmission is in another gear, allowing unintended movement.
Ford knows of one crash and one injury due to the problem.
Dealers will make sure the clip was installed correctly and secure it if needed.
(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
On Wednesday, a large group of students at Woodland Park High School staged a walk out in support of current gun laws and the 2nd amendment.
On Wednesday, a large group of students at Woodland Park High School staged a walk out in support of current gun laws and the 2nd amendment.
It's now been more than a month since a District 20 teacher was put on leave after she was accused of having a sexual relationship with one of her underage students. While Colorado Springs police are still investigating her case right now, students and parents say the problems at Pine Creek High School go much deeper than this.
It's now been more than a month since a District 20 teacher was put on leave after she was accused of having a sexual relationship with one of her underage students. While Colorado Springs police are still investigating her case right now, students and parents say the problems at Pine Creek High School go much deeper than this.
Authorities arrested a suspect in connection to a possible road rage shooting in Security Thursday night.
Authorities arrested a suspect in connection to a possible road rage shooting in Security Thursday night.
Colorado Springs Police investigators say 25-year-old Brianna Templeton of Lone Tree was killed when another driver broadsided her car at the intersection of Austin Bluffs Parkway and Rangewood Drive on Wednesday morning.
Colorado Springs Police investigators say 25-year-old Brianna Templeton of Lone Tree was killed when another driver broadsided her car at the intersection of Austin Bluffs Parkway and Rangewood Drive on Wednesday morning.