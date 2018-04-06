Three hospitalized after crash involving Mountain Metropolitan bus and SUV

An investigation is underway into a serious collision involving a Mountain Metropolitan bus and a sport utility vehicle on Hancock and Monica Drive.

The driver of the SUV was critically injured. The bus driver and a passenger from the bus were taken to the hospital as well with injuries not considered life-threatening. Police said there was a total of seven people on the bus.

Police said an SUV pulled in front of the bus while trying to beat it through the intersection of Hancock Ave. and Monica Drive when the crash happened. The bus and the SUV careened into a yard.

Eastbound traffic on Hancock Ave. is stopped due to crash clean up and emergency vehicles still on the scene.