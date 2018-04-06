Mountain Metropolitan bus involved in crash with SUV

Colorado Springs Fire tweeted this photo of the crash on Hancock.

An investigation is underway into a serious collision involving a Mountain Metropolitan bus and a sport utility vehicle on Hancock and Monica Drive.

Details are limited at this point, but we know the SUV ended up coming to a rest against a tree after suffering heavy damage to the passenger side.

Colorado Springs firefighters were able to get multiple patients out of the vehicle. Their conditions are not known at this time.

All eastbound traffic on Hancock is stopped due to debris in the road and emergency response.