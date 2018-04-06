Friday Evening Weather; Snow showers wind down

Today's Forecast:

An intense cold front is responsible for spawning these snow showers...but skies will settle down overnight, and Saturday continues to look like a transitional day, with partly sunny skies, light winds and temperatures...not so harsh. But, it's not from a true High Pressure area, and won't last the night, where more showers are expected. It's hard to say all of Sunday will be dry, but much of it should be. The issue is, a fair amount of atmospheric instability will be present, and even though the sun will be out frequently, that actually adds to the instability, which could lead to a shower. I would expect a few more sprinkles into Monday morning, before warmer/drier weather works in through most of Thursday.

COLORADO SPRINGS: Low - 25, High - 55. Snow showers, winding down this evening. Partly sunny Saturday, showers at night.

PUEBLO: Low - 25, High - 57. Snow showers, ending late. Partly to mostly sunny Saturday...showers overnight.

CANON CITY: Low - 27, High - 55. Snow showers, ending late. Partly to mostly sunny Saturday...showers overnight.

WOODLAND PARK: Low - 22, High - 52. Snow showers, winding down by Midnight. Partly sunny Saturday, showers at night.

TRI-LAKES: Low - 24, High - 54. Snow showers, winding down this evening. Partly sunny Saturday, showers at night.

PLAINS: Low - 23, High - 57. Snow showers, ending late. Partly to mostly sunny Saturday...showers overnight.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: Low - 28, High - 62. A few snow showers, ending late. Partly to mostly sunny Saturday...showers overnight.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: Dry for Saturday, and milder by afternoon...but some showers are expected at night. Most of Sunday is precip-free, but can't eliminate all chances for a shower.