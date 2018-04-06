Bystander injured in February shooting to sue city and county

Thomas Villanueva, the bystander injured in the February shooting that killed El Paso County Deputy Micah Flick, is planning to sue to the City of Colorado Springs and El Paso County.

Villanueva is still recovering in the hospital and will likely be paralyzed from the waist down. On the day of the shooting, he was walking from his apartment at Murray Hill to get something to eat when he got caught in the crossfire between officers and suspect. He was hit in the back and the bullet struck his spine.

Villanueva is reportedly seeking more than a million dollars in damages. A GoFundMe page was started for Villanueva shortly after the shooting. Close to $30,000 was raised for his medical expenses.

Villanueva is currently being treated at a Denver hospital.