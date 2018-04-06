Suspect identified in Security shooting

The suspect in a shooting that occurred Thursday night in Security has been identified.

According to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office, 52-year-old Randal Hamilton has been identified as the man who fired several shots at a car following a road rage incident.

The incident occurred in the parking lot of the Shots Tavern, located at 1831 Main Street.

According to reports, the victims and their two children were driving on Highway 85/87 in Fountain, when Hamilton, riding a motorcycle, cut them off and continued towards Security.

Both the victims and Hamilton then stopped in the parking of the Shots Tavern and a fight ensued.

After the victims returned to their car, Hamilton pulled a firearm and shot their vehicle multiple times. The Sheriff's Office said the victims were hit by breaking glass but were uninjured.

A Sheriff's Deputy was in the area at the time of the shooting and was able to respond quickly. The Sheriff's Office said the deputy was able to locate the suspect in the parking lot and detained him.

At the time of the arrest, Hamilton had three firearms on his person. He was booked into the Criminal Justice Center Jail on charges of attempted murder, child abuse, and prohibited use of a weapon.