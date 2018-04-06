Colorado Rockies opening day delayed by falling snow

It's a big day for Colorado baseball fans. It's the Rockies home opener! 50,000 people are expected to attend the big game at Coors Field this afternoon.

However, the start of the game against the Atlanta Braves is delayed due to falling snow.



We spoke to one Colorado Springs super fan that says he'll be in the stands today rain or shine.

"I've sat through a number of rainy, cold, snowy Rockies games," said Rockies fan Nate Spears. "You just have to bring your ski gear with you and sit through it. Just by necessity I have a lot of warm weather Rockies gear."



Nate has attended the opening game for 15 years and is one of many fans ready to brave the cold. He's not the only one with a game day tradition. The Heckathorn family was out early this morning to start their tailgate.

"We've had a tailgate party for 25 years in a row," said Steve Heckathorn.

"I got taken out of class. I missed varsity baseball games – just to go to Rockies opening games every year," said Jacob Heckathorn.

These superfans have a lot to look forward to! Besides the first pitch at 2:10 P.M. there's a new giant scoreboard in left field! It's 258% larger than the last one. The Rockies will also have expanded netting in an effort to make the stadium safer.

Wear your layers today! We're expecting snow and rain, so be sure to bundle up before the big game.